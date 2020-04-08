Mortal Shell: When is it coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Fans of Dark Souls and Bloodborne should be wondering when Mortal Shell is coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Mortal Shell is a new IP that was recently announced and everyone has already heavily likened it to Dark Souls and Bloodborne for reasons that are obvious when watching its trailer. Seeing as there's no Dark Souls coming out this year with there still being nothing said about a Bloodborne 2, fans of the Soulsborne genre should be looking out for when Mortal Shell will arrive on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside PC.

Described as an action-RPG with the body-swapping abilities of Warframe, Mortal Shell is one of the more surprising and now most-anticipated titles of the year thanks to its sudden announcement and exciting trailer. Its website boasts that it will test your sanity and resilience, which is a promise that surely gets gluttons for punishment rock hard.

With it having only been announced you'd expect its release to be far off, but according to the game's website it's coming to PS4 and Xbox One relatively soon.

What is the release date for Mortal Shell on PS4 and Xbox One?

The current release date for Mortal Shell on PS4 and Xbox One is Q3 2020.

This suggests that Mortal Shell will land on the PS4 and Xbox One sometime in either July, August, or September.

In addition to arriving on Sony and Microsoft's console, the game will also be available on PC via Steam.

With many people having compared it to Dark Souls and Bloodborne, the game's website plays up to this comparison by declaring that you will face many formidable foes:

"Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey."

In addition to a variety of difficult bosses, the game is also said to be a deep-action RPG with "strategic, deliberate, and unforgiving" combat.