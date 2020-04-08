Quick links

Matt Le Tissier picks Spurs-linked star ahead of £67m Liverpool player

Shane Callaghan
The pundit has picked the Tottenham Hotspur-linked star over Liverpool's Alisson.

Matt Le Tissier has omitted a big Liverpool player in his Team of the Season and punted for a star linked to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Alisson has been a revelation since joining Liverpool in a £67 million move in the summer of 2018.

And within two years, he could and probably will become the first Reds' goalkeeper to win a Premier League title, as Jurgen Klopp's side boast a 25-point lead at the summit.

That being said, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, who is reportedly on Tottenham's radar [Football London], has also had a stellar 2019-20 campaign.

 

And Le Tissier says that Pope - who has more clean sheets than his Liverpool equivalent this season - could even be England's number one for Euro 2021 next summer.

He told Sky Sports: "Every time I have watched Burnley, he has been impressive and made key saves in many games. Nick Pope has the most clean sheets out of anyone in the Premier League. Dean Henderson has been impressive, as has Alisson, but I am just edging with Pope.

"I think the way things were for Euro 2020, if both 'keepers were to keep up their current form, Pope would beat Jordan Pickford to the No 1 spot."

Alisson is undeniably the more fashionable choice, because he's brilliant, but just because he plays for a side like Burnley doesn't mean that Pope hasn't also been outstanding.

Let's face it, Spurs wouldn't be interested - or at least being linked - in the 27-year-old if his form this season was being overstated in the least.

