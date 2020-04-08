Lord Sugar confirms he wanted one star at Tottenham before he was big

Lord Sugar used to be chairman at Tottenham Hotspur.

Lord Sugar has confirmed that he wanted to sign Steven Gerrard when he was chairman at Tottenham Hotspur.

The iconic Liverpool midfielder and former Spurs striker Peter Crouch were discussing their careers with one another this week.

Gerrard came up against Tottenham in a youth game during the 1990s, when Sugar was pulling the strings in North London.

Crouch revealed during the chat on Amazon Prime that he saw the billionaire speaking to a young Gerrard after the game, with the Reds legend revealing that Liverpool 'moved quickly' to keep him at the club following that performance.

Over 20 years later, Sugar has confirmed the story on Twitter.

It does make you wonder how different Liverpool and Spurs' trajectory could have been had Gerrard wound up playing for the Lilywhites.

Then again, he's a Merseyside lad born and bred and if he didn't leave his boyhood club for Chelsea in the mid-noughties when Jose Mourinho made an approach, he wasn't going to leave as a teenager, before he had a taste.