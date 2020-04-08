Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Lord Sugar confirms he wanted one star at Tottenham before he was big

Shane Callaghan
Lord Sugar looks on from the stands ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lord Sugar used to be chairman at Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool football star Steven Gerrard arrives at a press conference in Sydney on January 6, 2016. Gerrard will pull on the famous Reds shirt once again when he plays for the club's...

Lord Sugar has confirmed that he wanted to sign Steven Gerrard when he was chairman at Tottenham Hotspur.

The iconic Liverpool midfielder and former Spurs striker Peter Crouch were discussing their careers with one another this week.

Gerrard came up against Tottenham in a youth game during the 1990s, when Sugar was pulling the strings in North London.

Crouch revealed during the chat on Amazon Prime that he saw the billionaire speaking to a young Gerrard after the game, with the Reds legend revealing that Liverpool 'moved quickly' to keep him at the club following that performance.

 

Over 20 years later, Sugar has confirmed the story on Twitter.

It does make you wonder how different Liverpool and Spurs' trajectory could have been had Gerrard wound up playing for the Lilywhites.

Then again, he's a Merseyside lad born and bred and if he didn't leave his boyhood club for Chelsea in the mid-noughties when Jose Mourinho made an approach, he wasn't going to leave as a teenager, before he had a taste.

23 Dec 2000: Danny Murphy (left) of Liverpool celebrates with Steven Gerrard

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch