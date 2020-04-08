Liverpool's £30m man makes stunning claim which could shock supporters

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has suggested that he wouldn't mind if the his side aren't awarded the Premier League title this campaign.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has stunningly claimed on TalkSPORT that he wouldn’t have any complaints if the Premier League title is snatched away from his side this season.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are just two wins away from mathematically securing the title.

However, with the Premier League still having no set return date, there have been suggestions that the season could be declared null and void.

These reports have led to fears growing around Liverpool that they could be denied the title, in what would be a cruel twist of fate.

And Mane has rather graciously suggested that if Liverpool aren’t handed top spot he would not be kicking up a fuss.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love,” the £30 million man (Guardian) said.

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

Mane’s comments come as a big shock, as winning the Premier League will mean so much for everyone involved at Liverpool.

The Reds have never before lifted the Premier League title, and they have put so much into making that dream a reality this season.

Liverpool have absolutely dominated English football and throughly deserve their chance to celebrate their success.

However, whether they will have the opportunity to lift the title is becoming more and more uncertain, and Mane’s comments will certainly raise eyebrows.