Liverpool fans react as Naby Keita shaves his head

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has a new look.

Now see Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita as you have never seen him before...

The Reds midfielder showed off a dramatic new look after shaving his head while on lockdown.

| Naby Keita is now bald. pic.twitter.com/P15vahGQXv — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 7, 2020

Keita is among a number of footballers to go clean shaven during quarantine, with stars unable to visit the barbers.

His new appearance caused a stir on social media with Naby Keita trending on Twitter.

Here is a look at some of the reaction to Keita's new look...

Naby Keita has really gone bald now he looks like he’s aged by 20 years — Jake (@RIPJakeFutbol) April 7, 2020

Naby Keita just turned into Baldé Keita pretty quick — George (@GeorgeOwxn) April 7, 2020

A bald Naby Keita! Uh oh — Cousama O3 (@CousamaO3) April 7, 2020

Naby keita is the one guy i wanna see flourish and take over the premier league — Prabz ❄️ (@prabzc10) April 7, 2020

Naby Keita lowkey looks sexier bald — Liv (@livmcananey) April 7, 2020

Keita has had another injury hit season at Liverpool, with moments of real promise.

The 25-year-old has been restricted to just four Premier League starts and a further five appearances from the bench, scoring once.

This is Keita's second season at Liverpool and fans are yet to see the best of him.

He has one Champions League goal this season and also scored at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Perhaps his new look will provide a positive change in fortunes for him.