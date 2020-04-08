Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react as Naby Keita shaves his head

Dan Coombs
Naby Keita of Liverpool in action during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 04, 2019 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has a new look.

Naby Keita of Liverpool in action during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 04, 2019 in London, England.

Now see Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita as you have never seen him before...

The Reds midfielder showed off a dramatic new look after shaving his head while on lockdown.

Keita is among a number of footballers to go clean shaven during quarantine, with stars unable to visit the barbers.

His new appearance caused a stir on social media with Naby Keita trending on Twitter.

Here is a look at some of the reaction to Keita's new look...

Keita has had another injury hit season at Liverpool, with moments of real promise.

The 25-year-old has been restricted to just four Premier League starts and a further five appearances from the bench, scoring once.

This is Keita's second season at Liverpool and fans are yet to see the best of him.

He has one Champions League goal this season and also scored at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Perhaps his new look will provide a positive change in fortunes for him.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch