Klopp favourite suggests £100m man shouldn't join Liverpool this summer

John Verrall
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a great relationship with Marco Reus, having worked with him before at Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus has urged Jadon Sancho to stay with Borussia Dortmund, and not leave to join the likes of Liverpool in Sport Bild.

Liverpool are said to be interested in snapping up Sancho this summer by the Daily Mail, although his £100 million price-tag remains an issue.

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs who are said to be keen on Sancho, who has enjoyed a remarkable season with Dortmund.

 

But Reus thinks that Sancho should ignore the speculation surrounding him at the moment, and commit his future to Dortmund.

"He should stay one more, maybe two years at Dortmund," Reus said. 

"In my view, there is currently nothing better for him. [Then he can] take the really big step. As an even more complete player who can continue to develop with us as a regular in the team.”

Sancho is only 20 and he is getting regular action at Dortmund, where he effectively conducts their attacking play.

Sancho is the player his Dortmund teammates always look for in the final third, and he has repaid their faith - after scoring 14 goals and claiming 16 assists this season.

Klopp may be hoping that Sancho ignores Reus’s advice, if Liverpool do make a move for him though.

Sancho could add even more attacking threat to Liverpool’s team if he was to sign for them, and that is a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League.

