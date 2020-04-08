Is Kim's Convenience season 5 confirmed? The family has good news!

The latest has gone down a treat, but is Kim's Convenience season 5 confirmed?

There's no place like Kim's Convenience...

This sensational Canadian sitcom has earned a near spotless reputation over the years, praised for its great characters, heart, and of course, abundance of laughs.

It first premiered on CBC Television back in October 2016 and introduced audiences to the Kim family and their titular convenience store in Toronto.

The performances from Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu and beyond have been celebrated as the seasons have risen in quality, and the release of season 4 has cemented its legacy as one of the finest comedies on TV.

Obviously, fans are still keen to spend time with the Kim family, so what does the future hold?

Is Kim's Convenience season 5 confirmed?

Yes, Kim's Convenience season 5 has been confirmed. The series was renewed at the end of March 2020.

As highlighted by Bustle, actor Andrew Phung confirmed on a Kim's Convenience Season 4 live stream that the show had been renewed for not just one but two more seasons.

The news came on Tuesday, March 31st 2020, which is also when the finale aired over on CBC.

Some of the show's other stars also expressed their excitement for the forthcoming batch of episodes, with the likes of Paul Sun-Hyung Lee announcing it on Twitter.

Sadly, the earlier source included that Sun-Hyung Lee admitted "things are a bit delayed" with everything going on right now. Uncertainty in the face of pandemic means it's hard to predict when production will commence.

We can expect a lengthier gap between the seasons than previously expected as a result.

Fans talk Kim's Convenience on Twitter

A number of fans have headed over to Twitter to offer their thoughts and praise of Kim's Convenience season 4, with some already eagerly anticipating the new seasons.

We can expect a long wait, but knowing that more is on the way is satisfying enough.

Check out a selection of tweets:

