Jamie O'Hara criticises 'irresponsible' Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham players and managers were seen taking a training session in public.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur motivates Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur were left embarrassed this week when a small group of players and manager Jose Mourinho were seen training in public.

The group were accused of breaking lockdown rules instructing against group gatherings.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has hit out at Mourinho for his role, branding him as 'irresponsible'.

 

He also questioned why the group wore official Tottenham training gear, drawing further attention to themselves.

O'Hara told Sky Sports: ""I'm really surprised at this moment in time, with the scrutiny Spurs are under, that they've gone to a park in their Tottenham training kit and have done a session running next to each other.

"It's silly. It's not great PR. It's irresponsible really from Mourinho and some of the players to be doing that. Seeing footballers go over and train together when they don't live together is irresponsible from Spurs, and it shouldn't be happening."

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham...

Tottenham said they had reminded players and staff of their responsibilities over the incident.

It has not been a good week for Spurs from a public relations perspective, amid chairman Daniel Levy's decision to furlough non-playing staff.

Liverpool also made the same decision before making a U-turn amid public pressure.

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...

