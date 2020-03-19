Is We Are FSTVL 2020 cancelled? Everything you need to know!

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is We Are FSTVL 2020 cancelled?

The festival season of 2020 has been thrown into doubt, with many events facing cancellation or postponement.

With public health the priority right now, people up and down the country are constantly looking for updates. In an earlier government statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructed the UK public to only leave the home for work if necessary, shopping for essentials and exercise once a day. However, with some flouting the rules, we expected these rules will be revised in the near future.

The government is urging people to socially isolate themselves as much as they possibly can to help prevent further spread, which has naturally raised questions about our social lives and events.

In the music world, tours are being postponed to protect the safety of audiences, but with festival season coming up, people planning to attend WE ARE FSTVL 2020 are curious as to whether the event will still go ahead...

Steve Angello performs on Day 2 of We Are FSTVL on May 31, 2015 in London, England.

Is WE ARE FSTVL 2020 cancelled?

WE ARE FSTVL 2020 has not been cancelled. However, the event has been postponed. A statement on the festival's official website says it has been moved to Saturday, September 12th 2020 and Sunday, September 13th 2020.

The statement read: "In light of recent developments with COVID-19 and following advice from the World Health Organisation we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the date of We Are FSTVL to September 12th and 13th 2020.

"We have not come to this decision lightly but the health and safety of our audience and staff are our highest priority."

The statement also confirmed that all tickets already bought for the festival are automatically valid for the new dates and customers who have done so don't need to do anything further.

Anyone with a ticket who is unable to make the new dates will be informed in the coming weeks about how they can claim a refund.

Better days are coming...#WeAreFSTVL2020 now takes place on September 12-13th. We cannot wait to dance with you again. TAG your festival crew. pic.twitter.com/JQUk5Tg4sL — We Are FSTVL (@wearefstvl) April 8, 2020

Who is due to perform?

Camelphat and Carl Cox are among the acts who are set to entertain the crowds at Damyns Hall Aerodrome during the summer.

They are joined on the line-up by Gorgon City, Michael Bibi and The Martinez Brothers and those with tickets will hope that these acts will still be there in September.

At least those with tickets have something to look forward to, despite the decision which has been made to protect the safety of the public at this testing time across the country.