Is reported Everton and Spurs target Cengiz Under worth all the hype?

Hakan Calhanoglu (L), Cengiz Under (L2), Efecan Karaca (L3), Mert Gunok (R3), Sinan Bolat (R2), Ugurcan Cakir (R) attend a training session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group H...
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Turkish winger.

Roma football player Cengiz Under during the match Roma-Wolfsberger in the Olimpic stadium. Rome

TMW claimed earlier this week that Everton are leading Tottenham Hotspur in the race for AS Roma's Cengiz Under

The report claims that the exciting young Turk will cost in the region of £30 million in the summer and that Carlo Ancelotti is very keen on signing him. 

Everton certainly need a man on the right with Theo Walcott, despite small signs of a revival, isn't the answer for the Toffees anymore. 

 

Under was among the most exciting young players in the world a few years ago when he made the move from Istanbul Basaksehir to Roma. 

In his final season in Turkey, Under scored nine goals and provided seven assists as a teenager in a hugely impressive campaign. 

He managed eight goals in his debut season in Italy and followed that up with six goals and nine assists in the following campaign. 

Cengiz Under of AS Roma looks dejected during the Serie A match between Roma and Genoa at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 16 December 2018.

However, the last 12 months have been hugely underwhelming for the Turk at Roma. Under has scored just thrice all season and is yet to register an assist in 20 appearances. 

The 22-year-old missed seven league games due to an injury which could have played a part in his performances this season but his return is simply not good enough for a player being valued at £30 million. 

That isn't to say that Under won't go on to become a top player but a move to the Premier League to either Everton or Tottenham, two clubs where the pressure is big, might just be a season or two too early for the young Turk. 

Cengiz Under of AS Roma looks dejected during the Serie A match between Roma and Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 26 December 2018.

 

