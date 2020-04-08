TikTok: Who are The Irish family? Meet the Flemings from that hilarious bat video!

It's not just about making TikTok's anymore, it's about being TikTok famous. And one family from Ireland is doing just that.

As everyone is becoming border and border in lockdown, they are turning to TikTok for entertainment. Some people prefer to just watch other people's short comedic videos, and others want to join in on the action and make TikTok's themselves.

The Fleming family from Ireland have decided to have a go for themselves, and are entertaining the world with their hilarious TikTok's. Perhaps it's their thick Irish accents, or maybe they're just really comedic people. Either way, they're definitely one of the funniest families on TikTok right now.

Who are the Irish family?

The Fleming family from Ireland first went viral in 2017 when Tadhg Fleming and his dad Derry posted a video of them trying to catch a bat in their kitchen.

Throughout the video you hear Tadhg shouting "catch him Derry!" over and over again, whilst Derry runs round the room trying to catch the bat and Derry's wife hides behind a closed door, peering through the glass anxiously. Yes, it's just as hilarious as it sounds.

And now the Flemings are taking over TikTok

Two years later, at the end of 2019, the family joined TikTok and have now amounted a huge 1.3 million followers on their short comedy videos. Tadhg made the account but often gets his dad Perry Fleming and mum Maureen Fleming in on the TikTok's too. Some of the TikTok's get up to ten million views!

Tadhg also has a YouTube channel where he posts even longer versions of the TikTok videos.

The Flemings now even have their own merch!

If you're a huge fan of the Flemings they've even bought out their own merchandise that you can buy. The range includes a popsocker with the word 'alepsa' referencing the popular TikTok where Tadhg calls his Alexa device Alepsa and a range of T-shirts and hoodies.

The range came out in March and the family have already been inundated with orders from around the world. But if you can't manage to get your hands on some, there's loads of unofficial merchandise at well, especially ones with the famous phrase "catch him derry!"