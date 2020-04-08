International striker wanted to join Rangers; he's enjoying best season since Ibrox snub

Rangers once looked at bringing Vladislavs Gutkovskis to Ibrox.

Rangers have welcomed a number of trialists to the club in recent years, with a mixed success rate for many players.

The likes of Philippe Senderos, Andy Halliday and Jason Holt were among the players to earn permanent deals at Ibrox having trained under Mark Warburton.

Yet John Eustace, Reece Wabara and striker Vladislavs Gutkovskis weren't quite so lucky, failing to win long-term deals with Rangers before moving on.

Gutkovskis, who arrived as a trialist in 2015, came with potential; 20 at the time, the striker was banging goals in for Skonto Riga in his native Latvia having hit 43 goals in 70 games before heading to Rangers.

He was desperate to join Rangers, as he told the Daily Record himself, but Warburton chose to turn him down and go in another direction, so where has Gutkovskis been?

In 2016, he joined Polish side Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza, and this season has been his best since failing to win a contract with Rangers.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring 10 goals in 19 games for Termalica in the second tier of Polish football, having previously failed to hit double figures since his Rangers stint.

He's still without a goal for Latvia though, meaning Gutkovskis still has some way to go, but it seems he has now settled down in Poland and is starting to get back in the goals – even if Rangers maybe made the right decision by snubbing him.