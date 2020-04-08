How to get the What Cheese Are You Filter on Instagram

There's another new Instagram filter to try, and this one's really cheesy.

Instagram's virtual reality filters have been a huge hit this year. Filters like the This or That filter allow Instagram users to essentially play a game whilst using the filter and then post it to Instagram to share with their friends.

The newest one to add to the list is the What Cheese Are You Filter.

It's all just a bit of lighthearted fun. And if you've ever wondered what kind of cheese you would be, then you can finally find out!

What is the What Cheese Are You Filter?

The filter is one of Instagram’s augmented reality filters. When you apply it, a circle pops up above your head with pictures of loads of different types of cheese in it.

The pictures alternate and you press a button to stop the pictures from moving. Then, whichever one it lands on is the type of cheese you are!

How to get the What Cheese Are You Filter

Go onto Instagram and click on the ‘Your Story’ icon in the top left hand corner to add to your Instagram story.

Scroll through all the filters at the bottom to the last one. This will be a magnifying glass icon.

Click on the magnifying glass and then click on another magnifying glass in the top right hand corner to search through the filters.

Search the words ‘What Cheese’ and a variety of different filters will come up.

Choose the one you like the most, click on it and press ‘Try it’.

Place your face in the screen and the virtual filter will apply.

Start filming and click on the filter to stop the options from alternating and find out what type of cheese you are.

Then post the video to Instagram!

For this woman the filter didn't go quite as planned!

One woman took to Instagram to use the filter and it's safe to say it didn't go very well.



The video has gone viral during lockdown as everyone is laughing at her clumsiness and sharing it with their friends.

“Dad can I see the spilling wine on her face again?”

“Absolutely yes.” https://t.co/OGWN0V490i — Jason Caffoe (@jcaffoe) April 7, 2020