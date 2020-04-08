How to find the Charms on Snapchat 2020 - and what happened to Trophies?

Snapchat's newest hidden feature is Snapchat Charms, but have they replaced the popular Snapchat Trophies?

Snapchat has been one of the most popular social media apps since it opened in 2012. The app is known for its free photo messaging service with users being able to add their friends and send them photo messages with filters and text applied to it.

One cool hidden feature was Snapchat Trophies, allowing users to gain rewards depending on the number and type of messages you send to your friends.

With the new update in April 2020, Snapchat trophies has sadly been deleted completely from the app. But it's been replaced by something even better, Snapchat Charms.

What are Snapchat Charms?

Snapchat Charms has actually existed since 2019, but no one really knows about them. They are like little badges that are awarded to you when you send messages to your friends based on the way you interact with them.

The Charms are specific between friends, so you will have a lot more Charms with the friends you message regularly. Some examples of reasons you could gain a badge include being best friends by snap chatting each other a lot, keeping in touch or joining Snapchat in the same year.

If you and your friends have made Bitmoji's then the charms are even better, as the symbols have actual animated pictures of you and your friend on them.

There are even Charms to tell you about your friend's astrological sign and birthstone!

How do you find Snapchat Charms?

First go to the camera screen on your homepage.

Click on the magnifying glass in the top left hand corner to search.

Search the name of one of your friends.

Click their name and it will take you to the messaging screen.

Click on their Bitmoji or icon in the top left hand corner and it will take you to their profile.

Then scroll down and your Charms will be right at the bottom.

What happened to Snapchat Trophies?

Snapchat used to have a popular feature called Snapchat trophies. It followed the same principle as Snapchat Charms but was less personal between friendships.

Snapchat Trophies were a list of over fifty different emojis which were all covered by a padlock. As you gain rewards for sending Snapchat messages, you would unlock these rewards and the emoji would appear. The first trophy you unlocked would be an envelope with a letter E on it, meaning you successfully verified your email address.

Then, you would collect them all in your trophy case.

Snapchat released an update in April 2020 which unfortunately means that Snapchat Trophies have been deleted forever. Don't be too sad though because we still have Snapchat Charms which is a lot more fun.

