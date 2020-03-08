What is the meaning of the Gulag meme? Call of Duty: Warzone's newest trend explained

The Gulag meme has taken over social media in recent weeks but what exactly does it mean?

The internet is always full of new weird and wonderful trends.

For the most part, these trends often originate online on sites such as Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, whether that's a meme, challenge or new image filter.

However, in the case of the Gulag meme which has exploded in popularity in recent days, it's a meme that has sprung up from elsewhere and has made its way online.

But what exactly does the meme mean and where does it come from?

The Gulag meme

The so-called Gulag meme has appeared in several forms across social media.

Older memes will often show a worryingly cheerful Joseph Stalin telling you to 'go to the Gulag' but these are not the memes that have been causing the current stir.

The most common memes at the moment have been anything from videos and images that refer to the Gulag and quite often jumping out of helicopters.

But just where do the memes come from and what do they mean?

The Gulag meme's meaning

The Gulag meme is a reference to the new Call of Duty: Warzone game.

The game is a free-to-play Battle Royale game in the same genre as Fortnite.

But unlike Fortnite, when players die, they are given a chance at redemption but before they can respawn, they are sent to the Gulag, a Russian prison, where players have to win a one-on-one fight to be able to respawn.

When a player does respawn, they are dropped back into the main map from a helicopter.

Gulag meme examples

Naturally, social media has been inundated with Gulag memes since the Warzone game launched on March 10th.

Here are some we found:

With the popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone being as high as it is, we're not expecting the Gulag memes to disappear any time soon.