Google Doodles: April's 'Thank You: Emergency Services' tributes are worth a closer look

One of Google's most prominent features is turning its attention to thanking coronavirus helpers this month and it's well worth a look.

More often than not, the search engine, Google, features a so-called 'Google Doodle' on their opening search page.

And more often than not, we'll take a quick glance at it and then go about our day, never to think about the day's Google Doodle again.

But now, in April 2020, it may be worth taking a second look at the daily Google Doodles.

That's because they're looking to raise awareness and show appreciation to the world's emergency services and medical workers who have been working non-stop to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

April's Google Doodles

Starting from April 6th, Google's daily Doodles will all have the same theme.

Each day for the next 14 days, a new Doodle will appear either raising awareness of a group of coronavirus helpers or simply thanking a group who are sacrificing so much to try and keep people healthy.

This is shown in Doodle Form by the 'G' sending over a heart of thanks to a stylised 'e' which takes on a different appearance each day.

On April 6th we saw a Google Doodle thanking public health workers and scientific researchers while April 7th followed by thanking all doctors, nurses and medical workers.

But what about today's (April 8th's) Google Doodle?

April 8th's Google Doodle

The Google Doodle for April 8th is dedicated to the world's emergency services.

While the majority of society has been forced to stay at home, emergency services such as the police, fire service and ambulance paramedics are all still carrying on as normal to make sure that society can stay as safe as possible, regardless of the outbreak.

So it's good, therefore, to see Google offer up their thanks to these vital services and we're sure people all around the world will feel the same way.

Google users react to the Doodles

It's safe to say that the April Google Doodles have been well-received by internet users, many of whom have taken to social media to offer up their thoughts.

Unsurprisingly, there's plenty of interest in what Google Doodles are heading our way next over the course of April.