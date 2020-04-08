'Getting worse by the day': Some fans annoyed with Tottenham park training fiasco

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly held a training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a local park.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised Jose Mourinho, after he held a training session with Tanguy Ndombele yesterday.

Football London have reported how the Spurs boss put on an individual session for Tanguy Ndombele, despite the current government restrictions.

Although social distancing was reportedly observed, the Tottenham boss’s training session was ill advised at best.

And Spurs fans have been left less than impressed with their manager’s actions.

Man we are really going for it. Its like our upper management heard the mantra 'no PR is bad PR' and decided to test how far they can push it — James Oakman (@JamesOakman) April 7, 2020

@JontyEvans Spurs getting worse by the day ‍♂️ — (@LordCKS) April 7, 2020

That’s surely worth a warning? — Ashley Milton (@themilts) April 7, 2020

Hahahahah this club is a parody when’s the amazon show out — Jackthegooner (@Jack10Gooner) April 7, 2020

Please tell me this isnt true — Shaney (@shane87654) April 7, 2020

Unimpressed...that’s an adjective to describe how the majority of the fan base feel about the club and it’s decision making. I’d go as far as to say: distinctly unimpressed!! — Craig Pankhurst (@Craig_Pankhurst) April 7, 2020

why would he do this — sam reid (@samreids) April 7, 2020

Mourinho’s impact at Tottenham since taking over has, perhaps, not been as positive as hoped.

Spurs have continued to struggle under the Portuguese boss, although he has been badly hampered by injuries to key players.

When Tottenham do return to action, Mourinho will at least have a full squad to pick from, and the pressure will be on him to spark some sort of improvement.

Spurs are currently in eighth spot in the Premier League table, which leaves them far behind where many predicted.