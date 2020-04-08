Quick links

'Getting worse by the day': Some fans annoyed with Tottenham park training fiasco

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly held a training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a local park.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised Jose Mourinho, after he held a training session with Tanguy Ndombele yesterday.

Football London have reported how the Spurs boss put on an individual session for Tanguy Ndombele, despite the current government restrictions.

 

Although social distancing was reportedly observed, the Tottenham boss’s training session was ill advised at best.

And Spurs fans have been left less than impressed with their manager’s actions.

Mourinho’s impact at Tottenham since taking over has, perhaps, not been as positive as hoped.

Spurs have continued to struggle under the Portuguese boss, although he has been badly hampered by injuries to key players.

When Tottenham do return to action, Mourinho will at least have a full squad to pick from, and the pressure will be on him to spark some sort of improvement.

Spurs are currently in eighth spot in the Premier League table, which leaves them far behind where many predicted.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

