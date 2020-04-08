Quick links

'Get in': Some Reds fans buzzing after Klopp favourite commits his future to Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool,...
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Liverpool fans have been left delighted after Virgil van Dijk committed his future to the club.

Van Dijk has been one of Liverpool’s star players ever since he walked in the door at Anfield, and now is widely considered as the best central defender in world football.

The Dutchman has become a talismanic presence at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

 

And when asked about his future, Van Dijk suggested he would like to finish his career at Liverpool.

"I would like to be remembered as As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here,” he said to Sky Sports.

“I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family.”

The comments have gone down extremely well with Liverpool fans, who are delighted that their star defender wants to stick around.

If Van Dijk does stick around then he looks set to be an integral player for Liverpool for the years ahead.

Van Dijk has excelled this season and helped the Reds keep the best defensive record in the whole of the Premier League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

