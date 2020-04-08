'Get in': Some Reds fans buzzing after Klopp favourite commits his future to Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Liverpool fans have been left delighted after Virgil van Dijk committed his future to the club.

Van Dijk has been one of Liverpool’s star players ever since he walked in the door at Anfield, and now is widely considered as the best central defender in world football.

The Dutchman has become a talismanic presence at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And when asked about his future, Van Dijk suggested he would like to finish his career at Liverpool.

"I would like to be remembered as As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here,” he said to Sky Sports.

“I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family.”

The comments have gone down extremely well with Liverpool fans, who are delighted that their star defender wants to stick around.

Get in. — xavi (@xzapata99) April 6, 2020

He already is. If football was to stop today, and never continue, people would say Virgil van Dijk when asked who was the best ever defender to play for Liverpool. Absolute beast. Hope he hangs up his boots at our club when time comes. — Michael Smedegaard (@_Smedegaard) April 6, 2020

Finish your career here and you will be regarded as a legend with the success you will have here... @VirgilvDijk — 8 (@SirGerrard08) April 6, 2020

If he stays for another 5 years, we will have a real leader in defence. — ▪️Mr. Particular ツ (@mfsfeisal) April 6, 2020

He’s well on the way to become a legend — Mr_B_A (@MrB10A) April 6, 2020

If Van Dijk does stick around then he looks set to be an integral player for Liverpool for the years ahead.

Van Dijk has excelled this season and helped the Reds keep the best defensive record in the whole of the Premier League.