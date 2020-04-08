Quick links

Gary Neville claims there's a huge problem Leeds are currently suffering from

John Verrall
Leeds United currently sit at the top of the Championship table, with Marcelo Bielsa's side pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that the disparity in TV revenue that Leeds United compared to Norwich City is far too vast.

Leeds will pick up a cheque for around £3 million at the end of the season for the rights to broadcast their games, but Norwich will receive £100 million by virtue of being in the Premier League.

Just one place splits Leeds and Norwich in the footballing pyramid, yet the financial package both clubs will receive at the end of the campaign is very different.

 

And Neville believes that the flaw in English football is currently being exposed, as club’s struggle with their finances due to the suspension of play.

“What we are seeing is the main structural flaw in English football, which I have called for government intervention on for many years,” Neville said.

“We have the most amazing Premier League, but if you’ve got the bottom club in the Premier League gaining £100 million and the top club in the EFL, Leeds United, get £3 million, you must see the disconnect and the disproportionate financial reward that is put through football. It needs resetting.”

The numbers highlight why Leeds are so desperate to get back into the Premier League, after a long exile from top level football.

Leeds have not played in the top flight since 2004, and they have faced difficulty financially during their time away from the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at least in a strong position to earn promotion and leapfrog Norwich in the football pyramid as things stand.

The Whites are currently topping the Championship table, and have a seven point lead over Fulham, who are in third spot.

