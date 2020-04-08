Four Kids and It filming locations: Magic on the beach!

It's a charming adaptation, so let's take a moment to consider the Four Kids and It filming locations.

Imaginative escapism fit for the whole family is very much needed right now. 

Fortunately, Four Kids and It has arrived, boasting wonderful performances from the likes of Paula Patton, Russell Brand, Michael Caine, Matthew Goode and a stellar young cast. 

Directed by Andy De Emmony and written by Simon Lewis and Mark Oswin, the film is based on the beloved book Four Children and It by renowned author Jacqueline Wilson. However, this was also based on E. Nesbit's Five Children and It. So, the story already has a rich history, and that extends to screen adaptation too. 

Arguably, the most notable came in 2004, with comedian and actor Eddie Izzard bringing his talents to step into the part of the magical Psammead. 

Michael Caine is a great choice this time around, as was the change in setting from the source material. However, it's not quite as it seems...

Four Kids and It

Four Kids and It filming locations

As highlighted by Irish News, Four Kids and It was filmed on location in Dublin and County Wicklow.

However, those who've seen it will know that it's actually set in Cornwall.

It was noted by The Times before production began back in 2018 that shooting would take place on the Wexford coastline, with the sandy beaches featuring prominently throughout the narrative. The source also includes that producer Anne Brogan expressed that the east coast of Ireland was chosen because of the similarities with the film's setting. 

The decision was definitely a good one, as the family's holiday looks wonderfully idyllic. 

It's definitely worth keeping this in mind down the line once we can all begin contemplating holiday destinations once again. 

Audiences talk Four Kids and It

Since its release, a number of fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their praise of Four Kids and It, highlighting the film's message and the performances. 

