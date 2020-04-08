Ex-Everton and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Royston Drenthe signs new deal in Holland

Royston Drenthe is still playing in Holland.

Royston Drenthe is a long way from Real Madrid. He's nowhere near even Sheffield Wednesday's level right now either.

But the former Owls man is happy, and that's what counts for him after a turbulent career.

The ex-Netherlands international, who has already retired once, is currently playing in the Dutch third division with the Kozakken Boys.

The Dutch club announced on their official website yesterday that Drenthe has signed a new deal to run through to the end of the 2021 season.

Drenthe, who celebrates his 33rd birthday today, said: "'I feel comfortable with Cossack Boys. It is a nice environment with nice people and a good group of players.

"My physical condition is now completely on point, even though I am getting a bit older."

In the early part of his career, Drenthe was tipped to become a sensation after Real Madrid signed him from Feyenoord in 2007.

He was sent on loan to Everton for the 2011/12 season, before making a return to England with Reading, and then Sheffield Wednesday on loan in 2015.

Spells back in Holland, Russia, Turkey and Abu Dhabi followed before a brief retirement in 2018 to focus on a rap career.

That's back on hold for now as Drenthe concentrates on simply enjoying the game again, and trying to make peace with a career which promised so much and left his potential unfulfilled.