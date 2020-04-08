Quick links

Ex-Everton and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Royston Drenthe signs new deal in Holland

Dan Coombs
Real Madrid's Drenthe (up) vies with Atletico de Madrid's Maxi Rodriguez (down) during a Spanish league football match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, 25 August 2007. AFP PHOTO
Royston Drenthe is still playing in Holland.

Royston Drenthe is a long way from Real Madrid. He's nowhere near even Sheffield Wednesday's level right now either.

But the former Owls man is happy, and that's what counts for him after a turbulent career.

 

The ex-Netherlands international, who has already retired once, is currently playing in the Dutch third division with the Kozakken Boys.

The Dutch club announced on their official website yesterday that Drenthe has signed a new deal to run through to the end of the 2021 season.

Drenthe, who celebrates his 33rd birthday today, said: "'I feel comfortable with Cossack Boys. It is a nice environment with nice people and a good group of players.

"My physical condition is now completely on point, even though I am getting a bit older."

Royston Drenthe of Everton celebrates his goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Fulham and Everton at Craven Cottage on October 23, 2011 in London, England.

In the early part of his career, Drenthe was tipped to become a sensation after Real Madrid signed him from Feyenoord in 2007.

He was sent on loan to Everton for the 2011/12 season, before making a return to England with Reading, and then Sheffield Wednesday on loan in 2015.

Spells back in Holland, Russia, Turkey and Abu Dhabi followed before a brief retirement in 2018 to focus on a rap career.

That's back on hold for now as Drenthe concentrates on simply enjoying the game again, and trying to make peace with a career which promised so much and left his potential unfulfilled.

Andre Wisdom of Derby is challenged by Royston Drenthe of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Derby County at the Madejski Stadium on March 15, 2014 in...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

