Does George MacKay have a girlfriend? Dating history explored

This staggering war movie left audiences with plenty to think about.

After watching 1917, many viewers are wondering if George MacKay has a girlfriend.

The cinematic year was off to an impressive start with the release of such entertaining efforts as The Gentlemen, Jojo Rabbit and Uncut Gems. However, the film to truly make waves so far this year is 1917.

From director Sam Mendes (Skyfall) comes this World War I epic chronicling two soldiers as they attempt to deliver an imperative message across enemy lines to save the lives of 1600 men. It's an extraordinary piece of work and audiences have been quick to champion actor George MacKay in the central role of Lance Corporal Schofield.

The 27-year-old performer has previously starred in the likes of Captain Fantastic, Pride and Sunshine on Leith, but arguably turns in the best performance of his career so far in 1917. Fans are quickly becoming obsessed with him, leading to the inevitable question...

Does George MacKay have a girlfriend?

Yes, George MacKay has a girlfriend.

As reported by The Face, an interview with him - tak­en from The Face Vol­ume 4 Issue 003 - included: "He enjoys walks around his home in Tufnell Park, north London, with the relatively new girlfriend about whom he politely requests that I share no details."

That's fair enough!

George MacKay: Dating history

Film fans will also be keen to discover that he used to date Saoirse Ronan, who has delighted us all in films like Lady Bird and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

In a post-breakup interview with the Evening Standard back in 2016, the interviewer mentioned her and he simply said: "Saoirse is so brilliant and is doing amazing things."

Of course, he's not wrong. However, it's safe to say that they are both doing amazing things. Saoirse is actually nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2020 Academy Awards for her performance as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

The earlier source notes that the pair met on the set of the 2013 film How I Live Now, in which George played Eddie.

According to the Irish Mirror, the film's director Kevin Macdonald said in a 2013 interview: “What happened during the course of film, and I’m hoping that I’m not speaking out of turn, is that they [George and Saoirse] fell in love and it was very easy... It was Saoirse’s first proper boyfriend and, in a way, I think she was living through the same thing that the character is going through."

(L to R) Saoirse Ronan, Harley Bird and George MacKay attend the Moet Reception at the Moet British Independent Film Awards 2013 at Old Billingsgate Market on December 8, 2013 in London,...

Twitter is in love with George MacKay!

There's certainly no shortage of people who would love to date him, that's for sure!

A number of people have taken to Twitter to praise the star. Check out a selection of tweets below:

as an MFA film student and an active follower of awards season, my takeaway from tonight’s wins? Is that George MacKay should date me — ** there's no one like Maltcavity ** (@captainmaltby) January 6, 2020

GEORGE MACKAY IS LITERALLY ONE OF THE MOST ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE ON THE PLANET. 1917 was good movie BUT he made it better ! — ✿ payton ✿ (@J0BASMULLET) January 10, 2020

george mackay is so hot — valentina (@blaenavons) July 10, 2019

It’s great how many Oscar nominations 1917 got but I don’t understand how George Mackay wasn’t nominated for his role in it? He was amazing, they just nominate the same famous actors every year — Rebecca (@beccagrahaam) January 13, 2020

Is George MacKay on Instagram?

No, he's not.

As written by Emma Baty over at Cosmpolitan: "This man has literally no public social media. I have searched high and low, far and wide, and I cannot find even so much as an old, unused Twitter account. He might have personal profiles that are super locked down, but that doesn’t help me..."

