'Many better players': Toffees legend doesn't want 27-year-old at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton need a new creative midfielder but could they raid Premier League rivals Manchester United for Jesse Lingard?

Everton have been warned against a move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard by Toffees legend Andy Gray, speaking on BeIN Sports.

After 20 years as a Manchester United player, a Warrington-born talent appears to be at a crossroads in his career.

Lingard has famously failed to score a Premier League goal since he netted twice in a 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City in December 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge, with his lack of end product costing him a place in the United starting XI even before Bruno Fernandes arrived from Sporting Lisbon three months ago.

The Metro reports that Lingard is desperate to breathe fresh life into his ailing career at Old Trafford, and would even reject a move to rivals Arsenal. Though there is a nagging feeling that a parting of the ways could be for the best.

Some have suggested that Everton could do worse than to snap up a man who was amongst England’s key players as recently as the 2018 World Cup – but Gray is not among them.

“I’m sorry, no”, said a man who the League, FA Cup and European Cup Winners Cup at Goodison Park in the mid-80s.

“I can think of many better players I’d rather see in an Everton shirt than Jesse. Greatest of respect, Jesse. Not for me. (He’s) not my favourite.”

With Gylfi Sigurdsson struggling to replicate his Swansea City heroics in blue, Everton are expected to go all-out for a new creative midfielder this summer with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Luis Alberto linked already.

But signing Lingard, after arguably the most disappointing season of his career, may be a risk not worth taking.