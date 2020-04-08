Celtic told to discard of £5m loanee this summer

Moritz Bauer has had a relatively subdued loan spell at Celtic.

Mark Wilson has told The Scottish Sun that Celtic will be offloading Moritz Bauer when his loan deal expires this summer.

The Hoops brought Bauer to Parkhead on a season-long loan agreement from Stoke City last year.

Celtic signed three right-backs that summer, along with Hatem Elhamed and Jeremie Frimpong, and the Austria international is firmly the third-choice option when both are fit.

The Championship club paid a handsome £5 million to sign him in 2018 [The Daily Mail] but he struggled to make the grade down South.

It looks to be the same story North of the border, with Celtic boss Neil Lennon simply boasting better players for that position.

And ex-Bhoys star Wilson, who spent six years in Glasgow, is fairly certain that his former club won't be making any attempt to sign him on a permanent basis.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I don't think he's really set the heather alight.

"I think to be a Celtic full-back you need to be very comfortable on the ball and you need to be attacking minded and I think Bauer looks solid enough defensively but maybe not as much on the ball which you would like a full back to be in the modern game.

"I think for £5m when you've got Frimpong there it wouldn't be in the club's best interest to keep him past his loan deal."

Is Wilson right? Absolutely. Frimpong is such an exciting talent and there's just zero sense in spending a few million on Bauer when he isn't going to play, because Elhamed is an able deputy for the former Manchester City starlet.

Bauer had a decent start to life in Scotland and was on the winning side as Lennon's troops beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox in September, but Frimpong's emergence since then has cost him any chance he had of staying more or less.