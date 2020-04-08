Quick links

Balague suggests Spurs have shown no interest in signing 27-year-old star, despite reports

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho in recent times.

Guillem Balague has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have shown no interest in signing Philippe Coutinho on his own Youtube channel.

Tottenham have been heavily linked to Coutinho in recent times, with the Daily Mirror suggesting that he was open to joining Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Balague has claimed that Leicester City are the only team to have a firm interest in the Brazilian as things stand.

He said: “The thing is only Leicester have shown interest in Coutinho. Although his representatives are looking into the Premier League, with the hope of getting him a move.”

 

The news that Tottenham are not interested in the Barcelona man currently could come as a disappointment to some supporters.

Coutinho would have been an eye catching addition to make and could have enhanced the quality of Mourinho’s creative options.

Although the 27-year-old has struggled for form at Barca, during his last spell in the Premier League he was nothing short of sensational.

And if Coutinho was to arrive at Tottenham it would show the club had real ambition to improve, after what has been a rather disappointing campaign this time around.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

