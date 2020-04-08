Quick links

Arsenal fans urge Arteta to sign £53m star and sell 25-year-old

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2019 in London, England.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is facing a battle to keep hold of Hector Bellerin this summer, according to reports.

Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on August 26, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany.

Some Arsenal fans want Achraf Hakimi signed, amid rumours that Hector Bellerin could depart.

FC Inter News claim that Inter Milan are keen to sign Bellerin from Arsenal, after what has been a difficult season for the Spaniard.

 

Bellerin has suffered badly with injury, which has meant that he hasn't been able to feature regularly for Mikel Arteta’s men.

And Arsenal fans now suggested that cashing in on Bellerin and bringing in Hakimi could be good business.

Hakimi has the same blistering pace as Bellerin, but he is four years younger than the current Arsenal right-back.

The Moroccan has impressed this term while on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid.

Hakimi would certainly add to Arsenal’s attacking play, as his ability to burst forward and deliver with good quality in the final third has been key at Dortmund over the campaign.

It is claimed by the Athletic that if Madrid were to sell Hakimi they would want £53 million for the full-back.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

