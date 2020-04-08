Arsenal fans urge Arteta to sign £53m star and sell 25-year-old

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is facing a battle to keep hold of Hector Bellerin this summer, according to reports.

Some Arsenal fans want Achraf Hakimi signed, amid rumours that Hector Bellerin could depart.

FC Inter News claim that Inter Milan are keen to sign Bellerin from Arsenal, after what has been a difficult season for the Spaniard.

Bellerin has suffered badly with injury, which has meant that he hasn't been able to feature regularly for Mikel Arteta’s men.

And Arsenal fans now suggested that cashing in on Bellerin and bringing in Hakimi could be good business.

Replace him with Hakimi and it’s an upgrade — El Greco (@AC12603425) April 6, 2020

hakimi > — Shaun (@SheikahBeats) April 6, 2020

Hector out Hakimi in — George (@GeorgeD17234479) April 6, 2020

Swap him for partey and then get hakimi — Aaron (@KingThierry_) April 6, 2020

Sell Him and sign achŕaf — G' Factor (@onyiax9) April 6, 2020

He can go as long as we get hakimi — Mkusa (@Emkusa618) April 6, 2020

Hakimi has the same blistering pace as Bellerin, but he is four years younger than the current Arsenal right-back.

The Moroccan has impressed this term while on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid.

Hakimi would certainly add to Arsenal’s attacking play, as his ability to burst forward and deliver with good quality in the final third has been key at Dortmund over the campaign.

It is claimed by the Athletic that if Madrid were to sell Hakimi they would want £53 million for the full-back.