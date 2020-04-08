Are Homebase stores closed? Here's what you need to know

A number of businesses have temporarily shut their doors, but are Homebase stores closed?

As the lockdown continues, the public is becoming increasingly curious as to which stores remain open.

Weeks ago, it all changes when Boris Johnson issued an imperative statement to the UK regarding what we must do to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In his address, he instructed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

With a number of people choosing to flout the lockdown measures, we suspect they'll be revised in the near future, becoming stricter to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected households.

Of course, during this time it's worth knowing which businesses are open or closed...

Are Homebase stores closed?

Yes, Homebase stores are currently closed. At the beginning of April, they posted a number of updates on their UK Twitter page.

In an update posted on Wednesday, April 1st 2020, they addressed: "With safety as our top priority, we have taken the decision to continue to operate online only, and our home delivery service has been adapted to keep our teams safe during this time. For the time being, our stores will remain closed to customers and we'll let you know as soon as we reopen."

On Sunday, April 5th 2020, they issued further update [see below tweet], expressing: "Thank you so much for your patience and support. Because our stores remain closed, our website is extra busy. Our team members are working hard to get your orders to you and answer your questions..."

Continued: "We're really sorry if you are one of our customers experiencing delays. The best way to get in touch is by dropping us a DM with your order number and we will get back to you. Please bear with us, we'll respond as soon as we can. Thank you."

A message to our customers.



Homebase: Original COVID-19 update

The stores originally remained open, but with the ongoing situation, they have made the right decision to close them.

A statement from CEO Damian Mcgloughlin posted on the website on Monday, March 23rd 2020 read: "To our customers, this is an unprecedented time, and one that requires support and collaboration. We want to reassure you all that we are doing everything we can to keep our stores open, support the wellbeing of our team members, customers and local communities..."

Evidently, that didn't quite work out, but it's for the best right now.

