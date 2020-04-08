8 in 20; Defender linked with Liverpool and Arsenal is his side's top scorer

Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with Schalke's Bundesliga starlet Malick Thiaw.

There is more to Malick Thiaw’s game than keeping the ball out the back of the net. He is rather useful at the other end of the pitch too, it seems.

A highly-rated youngster who has been linked with a £7 million move to Liverpool, via the Mirror, he has a goalscoring record that many a centre-forward would be proud of, let alone a centre-half.

As Sport1 points out, Thiaw has scored eight times in 20 games for Schalke’s youth side this season – making him their top scorer. In fact, four have come in his last seven appearances, with the captain leading by example in both boxes.

A powerful and aggressive talent who loves a 60 yard diagonal as much as a crunching tackle, Thiaw is at his best when anticipating the danger and stopping opposition forays in their tracks before getting Schalke back on the front foot with a fizzing pass into the midfield.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have also been linked, via The Mail, while Manchester City apparently want to add another of Europe’s hottest young talents to their star-studded squad.

And if Thiaw does indeed arrive in England in the near future, don’t be surprised to see his name pop up on the scoresheet now and again.