Quick links

Liverpool

Arsenal

Manchester City

Premier League

8 in 20; Defender linked with Liverpool and Arsenal is his side's top scorer

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with Schalke's Bundesliga starlet Malick Thiaw.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Veltins-Arena on March 7, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen,...

There is more to Malick Thiaw’s game than keeping the ball out the back of the net. He is rather useful at the other end of the pitch too, it seems.

A highly-rated youngster who has been linked with a £7 million move to Liverpool, via the Mirror, he has a goalscoring record that many a centre-forward would be proud of, let alone a centre-half.

 

As Sport1 points out, Thiaw has scored eight times in 20 games for Schalke’s youth side this season – making him their top scorer. In fact, four have come in his last seven appearances, with the captain leading by example in both boxes.

A powerful and aggressive talent who loves a 60 yard diagonal as much as a crunching tackle, Thiaw is at his best when anticipating the danger and stopping opposition forays in their tracks before getting Schalke back on the front foot with a fizzing pass into the midfield.

Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 U19 and Robin Kehr of Borussia Dortmund U19 battle for the ball during the A-Juniors German Championship Semi Final Leg Two match between Borussia Dortmund...

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have also been linked, via The Mail, while Manchester City apparently want to add another of Europe’s hottest young talents to their star-studded squad.

And if Thiaw does indeed arrive in England in the near future, don’t be surprised to see his name pop up on the scoresheet now and again.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Fuente Alamo near Murcia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch