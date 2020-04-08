Quick links

Celtic

22-year-old, once tipped to replace Tierney, looks set to leave Celtic for free

Shane Callaghan
Calvin Miller of Celtic scores his team's second goal during The Scottish FA Youth Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on April 26, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's all gone wrong for Calvin Miller at Celtic it seems.

Calvin Miller of Celtic is seen during the Scottish Premier League between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on May 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

You couldn't judge Celtic fans too harshly if they had forgotten all about Calvin Miller.

The Scottish left-back is an academy prospect and was tipped for big things only a few years ago, when he was considered Kieran Tierney's understudy and potential long-term replacement.

Subscribe

But by virtue of the fact that Miller hasn't made a single first-team appearance under Celtic boss Neil Lennon - who returned to Glasgow 14 months ago - you could argue that he's on borrowed time, especially considering that his contract expires this summer.

The 22-year-old is back to being a reserve player for the Bhoys despite some loan spells with Ayr United and Dundee in recent seasons.

 

And it seems ever so unlikely that Celtic will tie him down to a new deal.

Brendan Rodgers said in 2017 [The Scottish Sun] that he likes 'the look of him' and thought he was going from strength to strength, but he hasn't kicked on at all.

Miller has managed only three Premiership appearances for the Scottish giants since those comments.

He's very much a forgotten man at Parkhead and, barring a miracle, the club will be releasing him in a couple of months.

Calvin Miller of Celtic is seen during the Scottish Premier League between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on May 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch