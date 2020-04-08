22-year-old, once tipped to replace Tierney, looks set to leave Celtic for free

It's all gone wrong for Calvin Miller at Celtic it seems.

You couldn't judge Celtic fans too harshly if they had forgotten all about Calvin Miller.

The Scottish left-back is an academy prospect and was tipped for big things only a few years ago, when he was considered Kieran Tierney's understudy and potential long-term replacement.

But by virtue of the fact that Miller hasn't made a single first-team appearance under Celtic boss Neil Lennon - who returned to Glasgow 14 months ago - you could argue that he's on borrowed time, especially considering that his contract expires this summer.

The 22-year-old is back to being a reserve player for the Bhoys despite some loan spells with Ayr United and Dundee in recent seasons.

And it seems ever so unlikely that Celtic will tie him down to a new deal.

Brendan Rodgers said in 2017 [The Scottish Sun] that he likes 'the look of him' and thought he was going from strength to strength, but he hasn't kicked on at all.

Miller has managed only three Premiership appearances for the Scottish giants since those comments.

He's very much a forgotten man at Parkhead and, barring a miracle, the club will be releasing him in a couple of months.