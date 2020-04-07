'Wow': Klopp says he was stunned by Liverpool player in training who was once unfit

Trent Alexander-Arnold has developed into a vital player for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Pure Football Podcast that he was stunned by how good Trent Alexander-Arnold was in his first Liverpool training session, although he was unfit back at the start.

Alexander-Arnold was recommended to Klopp by his assistant at Liverpool, Pep Lijnders, and the German boss immediately saw the talent of the right-back in training.

Alexander-Arnold was just a teenager at this point, but he apparently did not look overawed in his first session with Liverpool’s senior players.

And Klopp knew that as soon as Alexander-Arnold developed his fitness then Liverpool would have a real player on their hands.

"We didn't have to buy him but Pep Lijnders my assistant brought him around and said 'He played [in the number] six [role] for me, he played full-back, he played right wing, left wing’,” Klopp said.

"Then he came and there was only one problem, Trent was not fit enough. But he was a kid so he was not fit enough but we saw immediately wow, football wise no doubts.

"But not fit enough so we had to work on that. But then he made steps by himself that were really unbelievable and that was really nice to see. Then he made mistakes and didn't give up."

Alexander-Arnold has, of course, gone on to develop into a superstar at Liverpool.

The England international is now widely regarded as the best right-back in the Premier League and he plays a key role for the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool’s main sources of creativity, with his crossing ability almost unparalleled in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold has 12 assists to his name in the Premier League this term, which puts him right up there with the top creators in England.