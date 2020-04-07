'Without a doubt': Reported Everton target is the best in the league, agent claims

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly keen to offer Lazio's Serie A chaser Luis Alberto a second chance in the Premier League.

It is pretty much an agent’s job to talk up their clients to the Nth degree. But there is certainly some truth to Alvaro Torres’s claims that Lazio playmaker Luis Alberto is currently ‘the best in Serie A, without a doubt’.

The club from the blue half of Rome have not lifted the Scudetto since the days of the Millennium Bug. But, thanks to the exceptional form of their Spanish schemer, Lazio are just a point adrift of Juventus at the top of the Italian top flight at the time of writing and dreaming of glory for the first time in two decades.

Alberto has a remarkable 15 assists to his name in all competitions across 2019/20 with his match-winning heroics even sparking talk of a return to Merseyside.

According to Corriere dello Sera, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are casting admiring glances in the direction of a man who failed to make much of an impression on the other side of Stanley Park at Liverpool.

Sold for £4 million by The Reds, Alberto is no worth somewhere in the region of £70 million. But, as it stands, the smart money is on another season at the Stadio Olimpico for a man who does not appear to be all that thirsty for a second chance in the Premier League.

“He is very focused on Lazio. Last year he was one of the best in the Italian league and this year he is the best in Serie A without a doubt, said by everyone,” agent Torres tells Estadio Deportivo, while claiming that Sevilla are keen on his client.

"It is true that we have been asked for months to renew his contract (which expires in 2022) and there is a good harmony between both parties. We are talking very actively with the club.

“We are very focused on Lazio, yes.”

With Gylfi Sigurdsson looking more like a £4.5 million man than a £45 million one at times this season, Everton appear determined to strengthen Ancelotti’s arm with one of the game’s most talented creative midfielders.

But it seems they are wasting their time barking up Alberto’s tree.