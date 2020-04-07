Who is the Big Show’s wife? Does Netflix’s The Big Show Show use his real family?

The Big Show is starring in a new Netflix series. But does the show feature his real family?

Netflix is well-known for dropping original shows and movies on a regular basis. From hit series like Stranger Things and Narcos to award-winning movies like Marriage Story, the streaming giant is upping its game every single year.

The newest addition to its family is the sitcom The Big Big Show which stars wrestler Paul Wight, aka the Big Show, as a fictional character of himself.

Of course, that has prompted several questions, including whether the family featured on the show is the Big Show's wife and kids in real life. So, let's find out!

Does Netflix feature Big Show's real family?

No, Netflix doesn't feature Big Show's real family in the sitcom. His family on the show is fictional.

The comedy series features American actress Allison Munn as The Big Show's wife Cassy Wight and their three children. Big Show's oldest daughter Lola is from a previous relationship and moves to live with them in Florida.

And Paul and Cassy have two daughters on their own, called Mandy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) and J.J (Juliet Donenfeld).

Who is Big Show's real wife?

Big Show is married to former American model Bess Katramados. This is the wrestler's second marriage as he used to be married to Melissa Ann Piavis when he joined WCW as a professional player.

Big Show and Bess tied the knot back in 2002. The couple have two children together.

He also has a daughter from his first wife Mellisa called Cierra.