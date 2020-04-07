Where to watch Save Me series 1: Acclaimed TV drama starring Lennie James

New episodes have gone down a treat, so here's where to watch Save Me series 1.

Missed out the first time? Not to worry.

At the moment, many of us are taking this opportunity to tune into a range of TV shows which have been recommended to us or have received widespread acclaim over the years.

Honestly, we're hardly short of ideas - they do say we live in the golden age of television, after all!

Over on social media, we've seen a lot of people diving into some of the greats for the first time, with the likes of The Sopranos, Twin Peaks, The Wire, Game of Thrones and Prison Break popping up on the daily.

However, there are some great new seasons of familiar favourites that have arrived this year too, with fans currently over the moon with the return of Save Me starring Lennie James. It was a total hit when it first premiered back in 2018, and season 2 finally hit Sky Atlantic on Wednesday, April 1st 2020.

It's earning a lot of buzz and is definitely worth checking out, and if you haven't seen the first series, here's how to do just that...

THE BOYS ARE BACK! More Bulletproof on the way

Where to watch Save Me series 1

Save Me series 1 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play

Unfortunately, the series is unavailable over on Netflix. As mentioned though, there are a number of places you can access the acclaimed series, for a price...

On Amazon, it's £8.99 to buy the entire first series in standard definition; it costs an extra £1 for HD definition. Individual episodes, on the other hand, are priced at £1.89 (standard definition) and £2.49 (HD).

It's currently more expensive to watch on YouTube, with the box set price at £10.99 (standard) and £13.99 (HD). Again, episodes can be purchased individually.

On Google Play, the full boxset is available for £10.99, with individual episodes priced at £1.99.

OH DEAR! Joe Exotic's campaign ad is priceless

Lennie James talks the future of Save Me

It's definitely a good time to get on board, as there may be a third series on the way...

While in conversation with Digital Spy, central star Lennie James was asked about a potential follow-up, to which he responded: "I'm putting it all together, or trying to in my head... not quite there yet."

Continuing to weigh in, he added: "But yes, I have thoughts about carrying on the story because, as I said, this was always an idea for a returning television series and I don't feel quite that I'm finished with these characters."

Giving us some potential insight, Lennie expressed: "It's got to be an idea that encompasses all the characters, because it's not just about the continuing adventures of Nelly and his search for his child... It's also about what that search or what that journey does for the people around him. So if I can find one that brings the gang together, then absolutely..."

SEE ALSO: How to watch Trolls World Tour at home

With that in mind, this is a journey you'll want to embark on as soon as you can.

In other news, transform your selfies into paintings.