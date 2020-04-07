West Ham have golden chance to replace Noble with £23m star

Premier League strugglers West Ham United surely need midfield reinforcements - could they rescue Roberto Gagliardini from Serie A giants Inter Milan?

If West Ham United want to reinforce a rather one-paced midfielder with an Italian international who is currently plying his trade for one of the biggest clubs in European football, now is their chance.

After all, there is only so much benchwarming Roberto Gagliardini can take. According to Calciomercato, the £23 million misfit is all-but certain to bid farewell to the San Siro this summer with Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte quite clearly unimpressed.

Injuries certainly haven’t helped Gagliardini to make a name for himself under one of the most demanding coaches in the game but, even when fit, the former Atalanta star has often found himself on the outside looking in. Just nine of his Serie A appearances have come from the start - a statistic which tells it's own story.

Calciomercato adds that Fiorentina and Torino are keen to offer this all-action dynamo a fresh start though there is interest from abroad too. So how about West Ham?

Well, the Hammers certainly showed an interest during the January transfer window and there are worse times to re-ignite their interest in a man who, not so long ago, was being held aloft as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders, the metronomic maestro at the heart of a thrilling Atalanta side.

Captain fantastic Mark Noble cannot go on forever and, at 32, West Ham should have started sounding out replacements a long time ago. Declan Rice, meanwhile, will be on his way sooner rather than later as long as The Hammers are stuck at the wrong end of the table.

So David Moyes could certainly have a role for a man who has been one of the most high-profile victims of the Conte regime.