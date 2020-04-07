Was Honor Blackman in The Avengers? And who was she married to? Fans pay tribute to acting great

Acting legend Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94 but fans are still curious about her career.

It's never nice to learn about the death of a big-name actor or much-loved celebrity.

Unfortunately, on April 5th, 2020, we've had to bid farewell to the legendary actress, Honor Blackman, best known for her role as Pussy Galore in the Bond film Goldfinger.

But while many will instantly know Honor from her Bond-girl days, there are many who won't know the full details of her career and personal life.

And while someone passing away is always a sad experience, it does offer up an opportunity to look back and reminisce about someone's achievements and successes.

The world pays tribute to Honor Blackman

Yesterday (April 6th, 2020), we learned that Honor Blackman had died of natural causes on April 5th, at the age of 94.

Fans from around the world quickly took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the late actress, something that was echoed by fellow actors and filmmakers alike.

But many, who are not so acquainted with Honor's career and personal life, have been left with several questions about the legendary actress.

Was Honor Blackman in The Avengers?

Yes. Honor Blackman appeared in the British TV espionage drama, The Avengers.

She played the character Cathy Gale in the second and third series of the show between 1962 and 1964.

It was a role that many cite led to Honor getting the role of Pussy Galore in Goldfinger.

It's worth noting that The Avengers TV series should not be confused with Marvel's superhero film, The Avengers (or Avengers: Assemble in the UK), as Honor Blackman did not appear in the MCU version.

Honor Blackman as Cathy Gale (R)

Who was Honor Blackman married to?

Honor Blackman was married twice during her life, to Bill Sankey and Maurice Kaufmann.

She married Bill Sankey in 1948 before the pair divorced in 1956.

This was followed in 1961 by her marriage to Maurice Kaufmann but once again this ended in divorce when the pair split 14 years later in 1975.

