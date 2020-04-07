TikTok: Did Chase cheat on Charli? Are the rumours actually true?

There has been huge speculation on social media that TikTok stars Chase and Charli had broken up, but have the rumours actually been confirmed?

The biggest TikTok drama of 2020 has been the supposed break up between Chase Hudson, also known as LilHuddy online, and Charli D'Amelio after he cheated on her with his friend's girlfriend Nessa Barrett.

This was all just speculation, but now it seems like the break up may have actually been confirmed. Both Chase and Charli were staying quiet on social media about the issue, but now Chase has posted a series of tweets revealing everything!

View this post on Instagram can’t take my eyes off of you : @bryant A post shared by Chase Hudson (@lilhuddy) on Jan 29, 2020 at 2:47pm PST

What happened between Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio?

Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio are both teenage TikTok stars and part of the Hype House, an LA mansion where TikTok stars go to hang out and film videos.

There were rumours that Chase and Charli were dating all the way through 2019, and at the end of the year they finally confirmed it, posting loved up pictures at Disneyland on his Instagram. Fans were thrilled that the pair had finally confirmed they were dating, but it was not to last.

Chase was rumoured to have cheated on Charli with another TikTok star Nessa Barrett, but up until now it hadn't been confirmed.

Has the break up been confirmed?

Since then, LilHuddy if finally speaking out about the rumours that he cheated on his girlfriend. He posted a series of cryptic tweets that fans think confirm that he cheated on Charli, but feels really bad about it.

it always is what it isn’t. — lilhuddy (@xlilhuddy) April 3, 2020

they’ll always paint me as the bad guy. — lilhuddy (@xlilhuddy) April 3, 2020

i’m just doing what i love. don’t try and fk with something that is pure especially when it is false to begin with. — lilhuddy (@xlilhuddy) April 3, 2020

i love one woman. do not tell lies — lilhuddy (@xlilhuddy) April 3, 2020

So what do the tweets actually mean?

Many fans of the couple think that the tweets are Chase admitting that he did in fact cheat on his girlfriend Charli, saying that he should be painted as the bad guy because cheating is wrong.

But others feel he is just being misunderstood, and believe that the finger is being pointed at him for something he didn't do.

One fan even wrote: "Can you blame them though? you have all this stuff making you out to be a bad person and you haven't said anything about it so people will form negative opinions on you". Charli has still remained quiet on the issue, and unless Chase or Charli clearly state whether it's actually true, it will always just be more speculation.

can you blame them though? you have all this stuff out making you out to be a bad person and you haven’t said anything about it so people will form negative opinions on you. adress them and clear the air bby — skye (@callmebymarais) April 3, 2020

Either way, even if the rumours are true the fans who call themselves the 'Huddygang' hope that the couple will stay together.