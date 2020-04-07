Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Premier League

Tottenham reportedly made £18m bid for 24-year-old as Arsenal join race

Danny Owen
Manchester United's new Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho attends a photocall on the pitch at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England, on July 5, 2016. Jose Mourinho officially...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two Premier League rivals, Spurs and Arsenal, are reportedly keen on luring Ugurcan Cakir to North London from Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor reacts after conceding a goal during a Turkish Super Lig match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on December 8, 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur have had an initial £18 million offer for Ugurcan Cakir rejected, according to Karadeniz Gazete, after Arsenal joined the race for one of the hottest goalkeepers in European football.

Cakir might not be a household name in North London just yet but it seems only a matter of time before everyone in England is talking about him.

 

The shot-stopper has been a regular in the gossip columns for some time now and, after helping Trabzonspor reach the summit of the Super Lig table and dream of their first Turkish top-flight crown since 1984, it feels all-but inevitable that he will take a big step up the ladder during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to provide competition for the ageing Hugo Lloris and it seems that they, as it stands, have made the first move. The Gazete claims that Spurs have seen an £18 million approach knocked back.

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor saving a shot during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

Once the global health crisis passes, they will apparently make a new bid worth £24 million.

A Bola reports that Arsenal, Leicester City and Liverpool are interested too, though it remains to be seen whether The Gunners can match Tottenham’s offer given that funds are expected to be tighter than ever at the Emirates during the off-season.

With Bernd Leno enjoying arguably the best season of his career between the sticks at Arsenal, Cakir would likely replace Emi Martinez on the bench. But £24 million is a huge amount of money to invest in a back-up goalkeeper, especially when Arsenal need new centre-halves, a couple of midfielders and potentially even a striker too.

goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch