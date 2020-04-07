Tottenham reportedly made £18m bid for 24-year-old as Arsenal join race

Two Premier League rivals, Spurs and Arsenal, are reportedly keen on luring Ugurcan Cakir to North London from Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor.

Tottenham Hotspur have had an initial £18 million offer for Ugurcan Cakir rejected, according to Karadeniz Gazete, after Arsenal joined the race for one of the hottest goalkeepers in European football.

Cakir might not be a household name in North London just yet but it seems only a matter of time before everyone in England is talking about him.

The shot-stopper has been a regular in the gossip columns for some time now and, after helping Trabzonspor reach the summit of the Super Lig table and dream of their first Turkish top-flight crown since 1984, it feels all-but inevitable that he will take a big step up the ladder during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to provide competition for the ageing Hugo Lloris and it seems that they, as it stands, have made the first move. The Gazete claims that Spurs have seen an £18 million approach knocked back.

Once the global health crisis passes, they will apparently make a new bid worth £24 million.

A Bola reports that Arsenal, Leicester City and Liverpool are interested too, though it remains to be seen whether The Gunners can match Tottenham’s offer given that funds are expected to be tighter than ever at the Emirates during the off-season.

With Bernd Leno enjoying arguably the best season of his career between the sticks at Arsenal, Cakir would likely replace Emi Martinez on the bench. But £24 million is a huge amount of money to invest in a back-up goalkeeper, especially when Arsenal need new centre-halves, a couple of midfielders and potentially even a striker too.