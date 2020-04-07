Tottenham Hotspur would have thrived under Simone Inzaghi

The Lazio boss was reportedly approached by Tottenham earlier this season.

Il Messaggero claimed last month that Tottenham chief Daniel Levy considered replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Lazio's Simone Inzaghi.

Pochettino was sacked back in November and Spurs replaced him with Jose Mourinho. However, things could have been completely different and Tottenham could have struck gold with Simone Inzaghi.

The Italian has been at the helm at Lazio for almost four years now and has enjoyed reasonable success. Inzaghi has led the club to three domestic cups in those four years and has taken Lazio to a whole new level this season.

The Biancocelesti are just a point off Juventus in the Serie A this term and have a massive opportunity to go on and win it if the season restarts any time soon.

Tottenham were far away from the top of the Premier League when they parted ways with Pochettino but they have slowly climbed up the table under Mourinho.

However, the Portuguese has never really been a long-term manager in the past and his departure from most of his previous clubs have ended on a sour note.

With Inzaghi, Tottenham could have had an impressive long-term project in the works and the Italian's system would have suited Spurs' squad a lot better than Mourinho's.

Inzaghi has used a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-1-1 formation at Lazio this season which has worked incredibly well. A pacy adventurous centre-half in Luiz Felipe on the right could have been Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham.

A positionally solid Francesco Acerbi in the middle could have been Toby Alderweireld while Jan Vertonghen could have replicated Stefan Radu's role. Lazio have the best defensive record in Italy, conceding just 23 goals in 26 games.

Spurs, even under a defensive mastermind like Mourinho, have been shocking at the back. The North Londoners have conceded 40 times in the league so far which is simply not good enough for a club aiming to be anywhere near the top.

A fit Harry Kane would have produced the same amount of goals as Ciro Immobile while one of Son Heung-min or Lucas Moura could have played with or just behind him.

Tottenham have all the right ingredients for a brilliant dish and with a cook like Inzaghi, they could have won football's version of Masterchef.

If Mourinho doesn't improve the squad in his first full season in charge, Levy will not hesitate to part ways with him and if he does, he should look straight back at Inzaghi.