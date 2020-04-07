What is the Accent Challenge? TikTok's hilarious new trend explained!

TikTok has another new challenge for you to do in lockdown, and for this one you need to get your friends and family involved.

If you don't want to learn one of TikTok's many dance challenges or use one of its newest filters, then maybe this challenge is for you.

One of TikTok's newest challenges is an accent challenge, and this one's hilarious.

What is the Accent Challenge?

TikTok's accent challenge involves getting a friend or family member who is from a different country or has a different accent to you. You then choose a word, and take it in turns saying the word. Because you both have different accents, the word should sound different in the voice of each person.

The challenge is just a bit of fun but it's also really interesting to see how people from around the world, or even different areas of Britain sound so different!

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the whole of Britain is currently on lockdown, so you might not be able to do the challenge in person, unless someone in your household has a different accent to you. But you could always use a video app like FaceTime, Skype or Zoom to connect with your friends around the world.

How do you do the Accent Challenge?

First, make a list of words that sound different in various accents. Some good words could include 'route', 'herb', 'tomato', 'vase', 'scone' and 'water'. Although you can use any words you can think of.

Then, find some friends or family members who have different accents to you. This could be as simple as British accents, such as someone from Essex and someone from Manchester. Or, it could be different nationalities from around the world. As long as your accents sound different, the challenge will work.

If you're together then set up your phone and film the accent challenge. Read each word out on the list and then ask the other person to repeat the word. You could easily also do this on Skype, FaceTime or Zoom, and screen record the video.

Then add any filters or music you want. Most people choose to also type each word on the screen.

Upload your TikTok and in the caption write #AccentChallenge.

You can even tag other people to do the challenge if you want to!

People have made up their own version on TikTok!

Some TikTokers are now even making variations of the challenge. If you don't have any friends or family around you with a different accent then this is a fun one to try. Use as many different accents from around the world in one video and let people guess which one is you real voice!