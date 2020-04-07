'Take it and run': Some Arsenal fans excited by offer they could be about to receive

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has struggled for game time at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal fans are keen to sell Lucas Torreira, amid rumours AC Milan are set to make a £35 million bid for the midfielder.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Milan are ready to pay Arsenal’s asking price for the Uruguayan, who they feel could enhance the quality of their squad.

Torreira remains a popular player at Arsenal, but there is a feeling among their supporters that the deal on offer is too good to turn down.

And many Arsenal fans have suggested that they should get rid of Torreira, if Milan do make a sizeable bid.

Torreira has struggled for game time at Arsenal this term under both Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery.

The aggressive midfielder has started just 15 Premier League games for the Gunners, and regularly had to sit on the bench.

Torreira has arguably been underused at Arsenal, but there is a sense that he could be upgraded this summer.

And with the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar linked to the Emirates Stadium, Arteta appears to be considering reshuffling his midfield ranks.