'Take it and run': Some Arsenal fans excited by offer they could be about to receive

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal warms up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has struggled for game time at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal fans are keen to sell Lucas Torreira, amid rumours AC Milan are set to make a £35 million bid for the midfielder.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Milan are ready to pay Arsenal’s asking price for the Uruguayan, who they feel could enhance the quality of their squad.

 

Torreira remains a popular player at Arsenal, but there is a feeling among their supporters that the deal on offer is too good to turn down.

And many Arsenal fans have suggested that they should get rid of Torreira, if Milan do make a sizeable bid.

Torreira has struggled for game time at Arsenal this term under both Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery.

The aggressive midfielder has started just 15 Premier League games for the Gunners, and regularly had to sit on the bench.

Torreira has arguably been underused at Arsenal, but there is a sense that he could be upgraded this summer.

And with the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar linked to the Emirates Stadium, Arteta appears to be considering reshuffling his midfield ranks.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

