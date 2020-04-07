Sold by Arsenal, Luis Enrique wants to call Gunners reject up for Spain

Premier League Arsenal surely regret the decision to sell Gabriel Paulista to La Liga giants Valenica now - especially if he shines at Euro 2021.

Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista has been so impressive for Valencia this season that Luis Enrique is hoping to call him up for Spain ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, according to SportsFinding.

Well, what’s so bizarre about this? The 29-year-old surely deserves international recognition after a couple of eye-catching months at the Mestalla, his form making a mockery of Arsenal’s decision to sell him for as little as £10 million.

But the eagle eyed among you will point out that Gabriel is no Spaniard – at least not by birth. The late-blooming centre-back was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but it seems that he is on the verge of changing his nationality.

According to Sportfinding, Gabriel is well on his way to obtaining a Spanish passport, one which would allow him to don the famous red shirt of the 2010 World Cup winners and earn the first ever international cap of his career.

And La Roja boss Luis Enrique is watching closely.

“Obviously, I am attentive,” said the former treble-winning Barcelona coach.

Now, given the defensive problems which follow Arsenal around like a bad smell, the decision to cash in on a man who was never really given a run of games at the Emirates certainly looks like a questionable one right now.

Adding an impressive positional sense to his raw pace, a man who never started more than 18 games in a single Premier League season for Arsenal could be about to partner Sergio Ramos in a major European tournament.

Not bad for a man born and raised in South America.