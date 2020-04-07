Sky Sports pundit claims Tierney could be transformed if Arteta signs £30m target

Arsenal are said to be interested in bringing in Celtic striker Odsonne Edoaurd this summer.

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports he believes that if Arsenal do sign Odsonne Edouard this summer he could transform Kieran Tierney’s form at the Emirates Stadium.

Tierney has struggled since arriving at Arsenal from Celtic, with the left-back making a very limited impact in his first season.

Tierney has been unable to stay fit for a concerted period of time, with Arsenal fans yet to see the best of the Scottish international.

The Gunners could now return to Celtic to pluck another of the Bhoys’ stars away from Parkhead this summer.

The Daily Mirror claim that Arsenal want to sign Edouard, as Mikel Arteta looks to increase his side’s attacking threat.

And Nicholas believes that Tierney could thrive if he is able to link-up with Edouard again.

“If Arsenal are genuinely interested in Edouard, it would be a crazy scenario if Mikel Arteta and his staff were not questioning Tierney about the player's qualities,” Nicholas said.

“When Tierney's fit, he's very much an attacking full-back. He could see Edouard's movement, and he could drill balls into his feet.

“He got quite a lot of assists for Edouard during his time at Celtic, knows the quality of the player and he's improved this season."

Tierney actually faces a big fight to win a place in Arteta’s first-team next season, as Bukayo Saka has excelled in his absence.

The 18-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s success stories this season, with the youngster in sensational form.

Saka now looks to be Arsenal’s first choice at left-back, and Tierney will seemingly have to find form sooner rather than later if he is to make his time in North London a success.