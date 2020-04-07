Brighton's Schelotto explains why he loves Spurs boss Jose Mourinho

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender talked about Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho's distraction tactics.

Brighton's Ezequiel Schelotto spoke to TyC Sports about Jose Mourinho and how the Spurs boss took his focus away from a game a few years ago.

The Argentinian hasn't been an integral part of Brighton this term having played just eight times in all competitions. His contract with the Seagulls expires in the summer but he has a lot of memories to take with him if he leaves the Premier League in a few months time.

Jose Mourinho has been renowned for his antics on the touchline but Schelotto has revealed an amusing story about how the Tottenham boss distracted him in a game three years ago.

He said: "Three years ago in a game of the FA Cup against Manchester United. The ball goes to the side and one of their players had just been injured, I am going to throw fast and he appears and tells me: ‘No, stop, stop’… and I stop the play, the game stops and he starts talking to me.

“He took me out of the game and started talking about Sporting Lisbon, he asked me what Brighton was like. We even talked about the weather, haha. And every time I face him we cross words. Not long ago against Tottenham, he told me ‘stop running’. I love Jose Mourinho, he is spectacular.”

Tottenham could use a lot more of that in the coming weeks and months from Mourinho. Spurs have had their struggles this season but their true test starts next term, in Mourinho's first full campaign in charge.

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss will hope that all his players are available to him. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min proved to be massive losses for Spurs this season but they should all be raring to go once football resumes.

A well drilled Tottenham squad has the quality to go really far under Mourinho and the Spurs boss' distractions could help sway games their side at times when they aren't really playing well.