Scottish manager tells Celtic to re-sign forgotten 21-year-old on loan

Shane Callaghan
Daniel Arzani, Tim Cahill, and Robbie Kruse of Australia speak during a training session during an Australian Socceroos media opportunity at Park Arena on June 25, 2018 in Sochi, Russia.
The Australia winger has struggled in a big way at Celtic, for a couple of reasons.

Mark Wilson has told Celtic to re-sign Daniel Arzani on another loan deal this summer.

The Australia international is set to return to parent club Manchester City following a disastrous two-year loan spell in Glasgow.

Arzani has played just the one Premiership game for Celtic since joining under Brendan Rodgers in 2018.

One big reason for that is the fact that he picked up a season-ending injury on his debut in October of that year, and another being that Rodgers, the man who signed him, has since left Celtic.

 

The 21-year-old has played only five minutes of football under Neil Lennon this season - a Scottish Cup win back in January - but Wilson says that the Hoops haven't seen anywhere near the best of him and believes that Lennon should try and do another deal for him.

Wilson, who spent six years at Parkhead as a player and is now a manager, told The Scottish Sun: "There's a part of me that thinks he deserves to be given a chance. He has been unlucky with some serious injuries.

"Celtic always seem to attract good wingers but I just think the fans would like to see a bit more of Arzani before he gets shunted back to his club. I think another loan deal would be the best way."

Is he right? In a word, yes.

The fact that Arzani is on the books at Manchester City, and has six senior caps for Australia, ought to illustrate that Celtic have a deadly winger on their hands.

He's clearly far better than he's been able to show in Scotland so far and therefore you can understand why some Celtic fans would want to see him stay for another year.

31st October 2018, Kilmac Stadium, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Celtic; Daniel Arzani of Celtic during the warm up

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

