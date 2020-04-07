Quick links

Celtic

Ex-Celtic star comments on club potentially signing £90k-a-week star

Shane Callaghan
Fraser Forster of Celtic applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have enjoyed having their big goalkeeper back in Glasgow.

Michael Santos of FC Copenhagen and Goalkeeper Fraser Forster of Celtic FC compete for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 1st Leg match between FC Copenhagen and Celtic FC...

Mark Wilson has said that it'll be 'incredibly hard' for Celtic to sign Fraser Forster on a permanent basis.

Neil Lennon said in December [The Times] that he wanted to try and keep the Southampton-owned goalkeeper in Glasgow beyond the end of his loan this summer.

Subscribe

Forster has been a revelation since returning to Celtic on a year-long agreement but, once the numbers are crunched, it could be difficult for all parties to find a resolution.

That's because the England international is earning a whopping £90,000 per week with the Premier League club and a huge wage-cut would be necessary to facilitate a move to Glasgow.

 

And Wilson, who spent six years with Celtic, has told The Scottish Sun that he believes a second-straight loan might be the ideal solution.

He said: "It's going to be incredibly hard to try and convince Fraser to take a drop from £90,000-a-week and I mean that in the best possible respect to Fraser. I think he loves Celtic. You can see how much he enjoys performing in that pressure environment for the club.

"But I think if you take anybody in any employment and they're on such a substantial amount of money and ask them to take such a substantial drop, it's asking a lot. That's going to be difficult.

"If it suited all parties a loan would probably be the best deal again."

Wilson is right, but Forster has also said that he would like to stay at Celtic.

Comments like that suggest that he would be receptive toward taking less money if it means playing every single week.

Still, it's a lot of money and the global economy is going to be affected by his ongoing health crisis, so he might also be reluctant to agree a salary dip until the financial climate has a tad more clarity.

Fraser Forster of Celtic applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch