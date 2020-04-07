Ex-Celtic star comments on club potentially signing £90k-a-week star

Celtic have enjoyed having their big goalkeeper back in Glasgow.

Mark Wilson has said that it'll be 'incredibly hard' for Celtic to sign Fraser Forster on a permanent basis.

Neil Lennon said in December [The Times] that he wanted to try and keep the Southampton-owned goalkeeper in Glasgow beyond the end of his loan this summer.

Forster has been a revelation since returning to Celtic on a year-long agreement but, once the numbers are crunched, it could be difficult for all parties to find a resolution.

That's because the England international is earning a whopping £90,000 per week with the Premier League club and a huge wage-cut would be necessary to facilitate a move to Glasgow.

And Wilson, who spent six years with Celtic, has told The Scottish Sun that he believes a second-straight loan might be the ideal solution.

He said: "It's going to be incredibly hard to try and convince Fraser to take a drop from £90,000-a-week and I mean that in the best possible respect to Fraser. I think he loves Celtic. You can see how much he enjoys performing in that pressure environment for the club.

"But I think if you take anybody in any employment and they're on such a substantial amount of money and ask them to take such a substantial drop, it's asking a lot. That's going to be difficult.

"If it suited all parties a loan would probably be the best deal again."

Wilson is right, but Forster has also said that he would like to stay at Celtic.

Comments like that suggest that he would be receptive toward taking less money if it means playing every single week.

Still, it's a lot of money and the global economy is going to be affected by his ongoing health crisis, so he might also be reluctant to agree a salary dip until the financial climate has a tad more clarity.