Scotland international thinks he may have 'rushed' Celtic decision

Celtic sold David Marshall to Norwich City back in 2009.

David Marshall has carved out a strong career for himself, and he arguably needed to leave Celtic in order to do it.

Marshall was born in Glasgow and came up through the Celtic ranks, and made his debut in the 2002-03 season against St Johnstone.

However, he was only given 50 first-team appearances at Celtic, with injuries and the arrival of Artur Boruc stunting his development at Parkhead.

Come 2007, Marshall joined Norwich City on loan before making the move permanent, and he has since turned out for Cardiff City, Hull City and now Wigan Athletic.

The 35-year-old is considered a solid, dependable Championship stopper, whilst he is still in the Scotland national team setup, with 34 caps to his name.

Marshall has been looking back on his Celtic career with Si Ferry for Open Goal, and admitted that his decision to leave the club now feels a little 'rushed', but he just couldn't deal with being in and out of the Celtic side.

Marshall added that Gordon Strachan actually stopped him from leaving a couple of times, but after the arrival of Mark Brown, he was finally allowed to go – but he seemingly feels he may have got another shot at Celtic eventually.

“Probably looking back now, it was maybe a bit of a rushed decision, but I felt as if I was in, I was out, I was in, I was out, and to everybody I was like ‘I just can’t keep being in and out here’. I didn’t want to be that. As a young player, you don’t say ‘oh I hope I’m in an out all the time in the first team’, do you know what I mean? You want to be playing.”

“He wouldn’t let me leave to be fair, there were a few times. My agent went in, I think it was like 18 months later in the January, and he still wouldn’t let me go, and then he got Mark Brown in from Inverness, so he let me go then,” he added.