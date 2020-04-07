Quick links

Reported West Ham target earns £500k-a-week, and he'll refuse a pay cut

Danny Owen
Manager of West Ham David Moyes reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United reportedly made an enquiry to take Premier League flop Alexis Sanchez off Manchester United's hands.

A Dejected Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on April 15, 2018 in Manchester, England.

Manchester United could find themselves stuck with £500,000 misfit Alexis Sanchez next season according to ESPN as the rumoured West Ham target is reluctant to accept a sizeable pay cut.

It’s fair to say the fabled number seven shirt at Old Trafford has been worn by some rather questionable figures in recent years.

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo over a decade ago, Memphis Depay, Angel di Maria and Michael Owen have all underwhelmed while Antonio Valencia reverted back to #25 inside 12 months after struggling to deal with increased expectations with a famous figure on his back.

 

But Sanchez has been the worst of the lot. A superstar at Arsenal, the Chilean has been a £500,000 disaster in the north west, scoring just five goals while looking a shadow of his former bombastic, brilliant self.

FC Inter News reported over the weekend that none other than West Ham United had contacted Sanchez’s agent to enquire about whether a shock move to the London Stadium could be considered a possibility.

Alexis Sanchez of Chile celebrates after scoring the winning penalty during a shootout after the Copa America Brazil 2019 quarterfinal match between Colombia and Chile at Arena Corinthians...

 

But it seems that one of the year’s oddest transfer rumours can be consigned to the past already. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told that he could be stuck with Sanchez after all with the winger, who is due to return from a loan spell at Inter Milan in July, reluctant to cut ties and join a club where he would earn a fraction of that £2 million-a-month pay packet.

If you felt a slight breeze then, that might be West Ham fans emitting a collecting sigh of relief.

According to Spotrac, West Ham’s top earner, Andriy Yarmolenko takes home a staggering £385,000-a-week less than Sanchez.

A dejected Alexis Sanchez of Man Utd during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on February 12, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

