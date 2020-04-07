Reported £15m Leeds, Tottenham target has made the most mistakes in the league

Premier League rivals Spurs and West Ham United reportedly want Freiburg's Bundesliga stopper Robin Koch - after Victor Orta confirmed Leeds' interest.

In an era obsessed with numbers, when clubs often overlook the traditional scouting methods in favour of stats and spreadsheets, it is perhaps something of a surprise to learn that Robin Koch has suitors from all over Europe.

As Opta point out, in collaboration with BEIN Sports, no one in the Bundesliga has made more errors that have lead directly to goals than the Freiburg centre-back (3). He has also lost the most aerial duels in the division (56, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Sven Bender).

But there’s a reason why Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur, Benfica, West Ham United, Napoli and more are willing to overlook these rather damning statistics. There is a reason too why Joachim Low handed Koch his Germany debut last year.

As Norwich City manager Daniel Farke said recently, a salient point made in typically soothing tones, the numbers only tell you so much.

“This is not Football Manager. Statistics are important but let's make sure we are not too addicted,” Farke told the Pink’Un.

Koch is not the finished product but the potential is clear to see. Just ask Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football who confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the 23-year-old was on his radar.

West Ham are interested too, via the Daily Star, while ArenaNapoli named Tottenham as potential suitors. Freiburg, meanwhile, will be forced to accept a reduced fee for a £15 million powerhouse who is soon entering the final year of his contract, especially in an era of global and financial uncertainty (A Bola).

Yes, he has made the most errors leading to goals in the Bundesliga. Yes, he has a few rough edges to iron out. But, without him, Freiburg would not be dreaming of a top half finish while fieldling enquiries from clubs across the continent.