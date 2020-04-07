Quick links

Reported £15m Leeds, Tottenham target has made the most mistakes in the league

Danny Owen
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Premier League rivals Spurs and West Ham United reportedly want Freiburg's Bundesliga stopper Robin Koch - after Victor Orta confirmed Leeds' interest.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Robin Koch of Sport-Club Freiburg Looks on during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Fortuna Duesseldorf 95 at Schwarzwald-Stadion on February 22, 2020...

In an era obsessed with numbers, when clubs often overlook the traditional scouting methods in favour of stats and spreadsheets, it is perhaps something of a surprise to learn that Robin Koch has suitors from all over Europe.

As Opta point out, in collaboration with BEIN Sports, no one in the Bundesliga has made more errors that have lead directly to goals than the Freiburg centre-back (3). He has also lost the most aerial duels in the division (56, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Sven Bender).

But there’s a reason why Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur, Benfica, West Ham United, Napoli and more are willing to overlook these rather damning statistics. There is a reason too why Joachim Low handed Koch his Germany debut last year.

 

As Norwich City manager Daniel Farke said recently, a salient point made in typically soothing tones, the numbers only tell you so much.

“This is not Football Manager. Statistics are important but let's make sure we are not too addicted,” Farke told the Pink’Un.

Koch is not the finished product but the potential is clear to see. Just ask Victor Orta, Leeds’ director of football who confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the 23-year-old was on his radar.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina battles for possession with Robin Koch of Germany during the International Friendly match between Germany and Argentina at Signal Iduna Park on October 09,...

 

West Ham are interested too, via the Daily Star, while ArenaNapoli named Tottenham as potential suitors. Freiburg, meanwhile, will be forced to accept a reduced fee for a £15 million powerhouse who is soon entering the final year of his contract, especially in an era of global and financial uncertainty (A Bola).

Yes, he has made the most errors leading to goals in the Bundesliga. Yes, he has a few rough edges to iron out. But, without him, Freiburg would not be dreaming of a top half finish while fieldling enquiries from clubs across the continent.

Robin Koch of Sport-Club Freiburg controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Schwarzwald-Stadion on January 26, 2019 in Freiburg...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

