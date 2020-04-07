Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town

Premier League

Championship

Report: Tottenham could sell academy graduate after 11 years in North London

Danny Owen
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Spurs appear to have no place in their Premier League plans for Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has struggled in the Championship.

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Brentford at the Liberty Stadium on April 02,...

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to cash in on academy graduate Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer, according to Football London.

Two years ago, after a short spell on loan at Sheffield United, Mauricio Pochettino made it clear that he felt a young USA international had a big future in North London.

"He deserves to play. He needs to build his career. We’re thinking one day he can come back and have success at Tottenham,” the Argentine tactician told Football London.

 

Back then, the expectation was that Carter-Vickers would make a name for himself during a temporary spell away from the capital before returning to Spurs ready to fight Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and co for a first-team place.

But, as John Steinbeck so famously wrote, ‘best-laid plans often go awry’.

Cameron Carter Vickers of USA controls the ball during the international friendly match between Netherlands U23 and USA U23 at Pinatar Arena on March 24, 2019 in San Pedro del Pinatar,...

And, according to Football London, Carter-Vickers is set to pay the price for a series of disappointing loan spells with Tottenham expected to sell a youngster who joined their academy 11 years ago before making four appearances for the first-team.

Carter-Vickers struggled badly at Stoke City in the first-half of the campaign before joining Luton Town in January. Things haven’t gone much better there either for a man who has also represented Swansea, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town since 2017 alone.

With just one year left on his contract, Tottenham will either have to sell this summer or risk losing him on a free 12 months on. Unfortunately for him, this feels like something of a no-brainer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest at Bet365 Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch