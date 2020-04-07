Report: Tottenham could sell academy graduate after 11 years in North London

Jose Mourinho's Spurs appear to have no place in their Premier League plans for Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has struggled in the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to cash in on academy graduate Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer, according to Football London.

Two years ago, after a short spell on loan at Sheffield United, Mauricio Pochettino made it clear that he felt a young USA international had a big future in North London.

"He deserves to play. He needs to build his career. We’re thinking one day he can come back and have success at Tottenham,” the Argentine tactician told Football London.

Back then, the expectation was that Carter-Vickers would make a name for himself during a temporary spell away from the capital before returning to Spurs ready to fight Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and co for a first-team place.

But, as John Steinbeck so famously wrote, ‘best-laid plans often go awry’.

And, according to Football London, Carter-Vickers is set to pay the price for a series of disappointing loan spells with Tottenham expected to sell a youngster who joined their academy 11 years ago before making four appearances for the first-team.

Carter-Vickers struggled badly at Stoke City in the first-half of the campaign before joining Luton Town in January. Things haven’t gone much better there either for a man who has also represented Swansea, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town since 2017 alone.

With just one year left on his contract, Tottenham will either have to sell this summer or risk losing him on a free 12 months on. Unfortunately for him, this feels like something of a no-brainer.