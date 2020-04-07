Report: Sheffield United identify four summer targets, including free-agent and £23m speedster

Sheffield United reportedly want four Olympiakos stars in the Premier League; Kostas Tsimikas, Omar Elabdellaoui, Mady Camara and Pape Abou Cisse.

Sheffield United are planning an extraordinary summer raid of Olympiakos with Fos Online claiming that Omar Ellabdellaoui, Mady Camara, Kostas Tsimikas and Pape Abou Cisse are all summer targets for The Blades.

Much has been made about the impact the global health crisis has had on the title-winning ambitions of Leeds United and Liverpool. But Sheffield United too will be desperate for the 2019/20 campaign to be resumed.

Prior to the ongoing pause, Chris Wilder’s Blades were seventh in the table and dreaming of European football at Bramall Lane for the very first time.

Though in typical Sheffield United style, it seems that the Yorkshiremen are going about their business as best they can. And, according to reports in Greece, their summer transfer plans are already underway with four, yes four, Olympiakos stars on their radar.

Tsimikas, the swashbuckling, £23 million-rated left-back, looks the perfect competitor for Enda Stevens out wide while Cisse’s strength, height and technical ability means he should fit in nicely at centre-half too (below).

Previous reports, from Gavros, suggested that Cisse would also command a fee of around £18 million. That is far more than experienced Norwegian right-back Elabdellaoui, who will find himself with plenty of suitors when his contract expires on July 1.

The report names dynamic central midfielder Camara as the fourth and final target. Sheffield United saw a £9 million bid rejected in January but they are expected to make a new offer at the end of the campaign, though securing a place in Wilder’s starting XI would be easier said than done given how impressive Ollie Norwood, John Fleck and John Lundstram have been this season.

And that’s without mentioning the club-record January signing Sander Berge.